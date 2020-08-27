Hugh Bonneville is nothing but a delight on Instagram, as the Downton Abbey star regularly keeps fans updated with his latest projects, throwbacks from the period drama, and the occasional snap of his home life. In his latest post, the proud pet owner shared an adorable photo of his pooch, Sasha!

Clearly enjoying a walk outside in the sunshine with his furry friend to celebrate International Dog Day, Hugh shared a picture of Sasha in the forest, writing: "Sun’s out, tongue’s out. #Sasha #InternationalDogDay."

Fans were quick to make a fuss over him, with one writing: "Cutie. And a new haircut," while another added: "Happy International Dog Day Sasha! Wait. You had sun?" Hugh also heard from Oliver and Zac Barker's Instagram account, who play George Crawley in Downton Abbey. Their mum Clare wrote: "Zac has asked for a dog for his birthday next week...can I borrow Sasha for the day?!"

Hugh recently opened up about a new upcoming project on The One Show, explaining how he was currently working with theatre groups in the area to prepare for coronavirus restrictions to be lifted. The star told the presenters: "Well this is down at Chichester Festival Theatre, and it's their way of reminding the public that it's still there and it's ready to go, it's waiting in the wings for its return."

He continued: "It's doing a wonderful weekend over the Bank Holiday weekend. [...] I'm kicking off Monday morning, Bank Holiday Monday reading some stories with some puppeteers for the younger folk."