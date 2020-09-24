Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery to star in new Netflix drama - get the details Have you read Anatomy of a Scandal?

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery is set to star in a new Netflix drama - and it sounds amazing! Based on the bestselling novel Anatomy of a Scandal by Sarah Vaughan, the series is about "sexual consent and privilege set in London".

Michelle will play Kate, a criminal barrister who specialises in sexual crimes, while Sienna Miller will play Sophie Whitehouse as "an Oxford graduate, a wife and a mother of two whose perfectly charmed life is about to implode".

Meanwhile, Rupert Friend will play a junior minister and Kate's husband. The six-part drama has only recently been cast - so we don't expect to see it on our screens until at least 2021!

Meanwhile, Michelle has had a hugely busy time with her career lately, having recently starred in the Apple TV series Defending Jacob opposite Chris Evans, and doing voice work for the Disney series Amphibia.

Sienna Miller is also set to star

She also reprised her role as Lady Mary Crawley for the film adaptation of Downton Abbey. Speaking about the movie, she told The Independent: "It feels like a long time coming. [The film] was rumoured for so long, then there was the question of: ‘Are we going to do this?’ Hugh Bonneville described it as though we were all holding hands on the edge of a cliff working out whether to jump.

Michelle is set to play Kate in the new series

"It felt that way, as though if we weren’t all going to do it, it wouldn’t work. And the timing was perfect, I thought, to get back together. It gave the audience enough time to miss it."

She has also joked that she'd love to be considered for the role of Bond in the future, saying: "I love Bond, so yeah, I’d never say no! I think a lot is changing with those films – I’m looking forward to the next one for that reason."

