Downton Abbey sends fans wild with major sequel update The Crawleys are ready to welcome you very soon...

Downton Abbey has announced some exciting news! The title of the highly anticipated movie will be named, Downton Abbey: A New Era. It was also confirmed on Wednesday that the sequel will be released in the UK on 18 March.

The follow-up to the hugely successful 2019 movie adaption of the ITV period drama was originally planned for Christmas - however, delays in production have forced the date to be set back by three months.

READ: Everything we know so far about the Downton Abbey film sequel

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy the first Downton Abbey film?

Following the amazing announcement, fans were quick to share their excitement. One wrote: "Yay!!!! But I wish it was still coming at Christmas!!" Another remarked: "Sooo excited! 'A new era' has sooo many possibilities."

MORE: The Downton Abbey children are all grown up! See the photos

READ: Where are the cast of Downton Abbey now?

The first film, which was created by screenwriter Julian Fellowes, followed a Royal Visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff from the King and Queen of England and ended with a ball fitting for the Royal Family.

The original principal cast has returned for the second film along with new additions Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is coming in March

Hugh is perhaps best known for his role as Will Graham in the hit series Hannibal, while Laura is known for her roles in White Lines and Guardians of the Galaxy. Meanwhile, French actress Nathalie has appeared in Catch Me if you Can and Call My Agent, while Dominic is best known for starring in The Wire and The Affair - he is also set to play Prince Charles in The Crown.

MORE: Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville shares nostalgic photo of Jessica Brown Findlay

At the end of the first film, Violet's death was alluded to in an intimate scene between herself and granddaughter Lady Mary (played by Michelle Dockery) after she reveals she's suffering from an illness likely to take her life.

All the familiar faces are set to reprise their roles

However, in a recent interview, Julian insisted that Violet is, in fact, still alive – meaning she could have a central role in the sequel.

"We should remember that at the end of the film, Maggie was by no means dead," he said. "You imagine Violet is on her way out, but that decision hasn't been reached."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.