Downton Abbey fans thrilled with major news about TV series 

Good news for Downton Abbey fans everywhere! The entire six seasons of the smash hit show is now available on Netflix, and they are already making quite the stir! The whole boxset only landed on the streaming platform at the weekend, but is already in the top ten trending shows and films - and we can’t say we’re surprised!

Speaking about the exciting news, one person wrote: "So #DowntonAbbey is on Netflix now! #MaggieSmith you never fail to amaze me! OK bye peeps,” while another added: “Also, I am so freakin' happy that #DowntonAbbey is finally on Netflix!!! Gonna binge this on my next days off.”

A third person wrote: “Downton Abbey is on @netflix Europe now. This will ruin me. I’ll be in a rewatch circle forever.”

Meanwhile, the Downton film has been rescheduled for March 2022, after the original release date was announced for Christmas 2021. Jim Carter, who plays Carson, has already opened up about the film during an appearance on This Morning, saying: “If you promise not to tell anyone, I’ll let you know that we’ve seen a script… The script for a second film is there. We’ve seen it, it’s very funny!”

Producer Gareth Neame opened up about the challenges of filming, telling the Hollywood Reporter: “It is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be re-united with the much beloved characters of Downton Abbey. We’re working on what the story is, and when we might be able to make it. But it's the same as the first time around: We have to try to get everyone back together again. And that was very challenging.”

