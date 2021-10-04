Downton Abbey's Jim Carter makes rare comment about famous daughter

Downton Abbey star Jim Carter has opened up about how proud he and wife Imelda Staunton are of their daughter, Bessie, after her success in the acting world.

The actor, who plays Mr. Carson in Downton, appeared on an episode of Lorraine back in March this year when he made a rare comment about his daughter, who has made her name for herself following her part in Netflix's hit series, Bridgerton.

"We're delighted, it's been a huge success," he told Lorraine Kelly at the time. "Bessie has had a wonderful time doing it. I'm thrilled on her behalf. They're starting out a second series soon."

WATCH: Jim Carter is gearing up for the return of Downton Abbey

Bessie played the role of Prudence Featherington in the racy period drama, which also starred overnight superstars Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor. Prudence is one of the sisters in the Featherington family who are on the lookout for a suitable husband. Meanwhile, Derry Girls star, Nicola Coughlan played her sister, Penelope.

Meanwhile, Jim has also recently opened up about other hit period drama, Downton Abbey, which is currently in production for its movie sequel and is due for a cinema release in March 2022.

Chatting to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in 2020, the actor remained tight-lipped on details but did let it slip that his wife Imelda is set to reprise her role of Maud Bagshaw, a cousin of the Crawley family.

Bessie Carter (middle) as Prudence Featherington in Bridgerton

Jim also hinted about what fans can expect from the sequel's script: "The script for a second film is there, we've seen it, it's very funny, and it's got all the same characters in it, all the regular characters."

Fans are no doubt eager to welcome their favourite Downton characters back on screen, but they can also look forward to meeting some new faces. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West would be joining the cast of Downton Abbey 2.

Hugh is perhaps best known for his role as Will Graham in the hit series Hannibal, while Laura is known for her roles in White Lines and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Meanwhile, French actress Nathalie has appeared in Catch Me If You Can and Call My Agent, while Dominic is best known for starring in The Wire and The Affair - he is also set to play Prince Charles in The Crown.

