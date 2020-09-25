See Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King in ultimate throwback to early career Dave and Si are TV favourites

If ever we needed some comfort from the TV, it's now. Luckily, with the likes of uplifting shows such as Hairy Bikers' Best of British on the BBC, Dave Myers and Si King will be providing comfort in an abundance.

The chefs, writers and presenters have been beloved faces on our screens for many years now, offering helpful tips in the kitchen as well as their quick wit and charming personalities. They first appeared in the spotlight way back in 2004, so it's safe to say they're change a fair bit over the years – take a look back at their early career below…

Dave Myers and Si King throwback

In this epic throwback to their early career in 2006, Dave and Si were the fresh-faced duo who had recently started presenting BBC's show The Hairy Bikers Cookbook. In addition to cookbook, the two friends have appeared in plenty of other well-known cooking programmes such as Saturday Kitchen, The Hairy Bikers' Cook Off and The Hairy Bikers' Food Tour of Britain.

Dave and Si in their early days

However, Dave and Si are not only known and loved for their TV presenting skills. The pair have released over 15 cookery books, six diet books and an autobiography!

Dave Myers and Si King early career

Despite being experts in the kitchen, Dave and Si didn't actually begin their career in food. Many might be surprised to learn that Dave, 63, is professional makeup artist and has a background working in film in the prosthetics department. Si, meanwhile, also has a background in film.

The two have worked together for many years now

The 53-year-world previously worked as a locations manager and has worked on huge titles such as Harry Potter, and the TV series Byker Grove. The two met on a TV show back in 1995 called The Gambling Man, and went on to become firm friends and the rest is history.

Dave Myers and Si King family

Dave has been married to his wife Liliana Orzac since 2011 and together they co-parent Liliana's two children from a previous relationship. Si revealed last year he was set to move to Australia to tie the knot with his girlfriend, also a chef, Michelle Cranston. He was previously married to his wife Jane, with whom he shares three children.

