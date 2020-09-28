Does Jack Frost die in A Touch of Frost? Are you a big fan of A Touch of Frost?

A Touch of Frost star David Jason played the role for an incredible 18 years before his character, Jack Frost, left the series to be with the love of his life, Christine Moorshead.

READ: A Touch of Frost then and now - see how the cast have changed over the years

However, things could have gone very differently for the beloved detective, as the show filmed an alternative ending that saw Jack die in a car crash alongside his partner, Sergeant George Toolan.

Find out how David left the show

In the alternative ending, Jack has a heart attack after the car crash which puts him in a coma, and then has his life support machine switched off before his colleagues lay his to rest. Speaking about the reasons behind not showing the alternate ending on television, a source reportedly told the Mirror that David's character "deserved a bit of happiness".

The show ended in 2010

Speaking about the finale at the time, David said: "It's the end of an era in a way. It's not just the end of Frost but a way of life. It's very sad." Executive producer David Reynolds added: "It has been an incredible 18 years. Frost is a popular character and the final two episodes are a fitting finish to one of TV's best-loved crime dramas."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman are set to star in new thriller - see the trailer!

The star recently revealed that there was talk of the series coming back, telling the Mirror: "There was a script about coming back. It was well written. He could come back as the character was never killed off." His wife, Gill Hinchcliffe, added: "It could have been another like Death in Paradise. It is interesting to have a character in retirement." However, it sounds like plans to bring the show back were ultimately sidelined.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.