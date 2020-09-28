Lee pokes fun at friend Jenny for major wardrobe mishap on Gogglebox These two are one of our favourite Gogglebox pairs!

Gogglebox viewers and Lee alike were in stitches after he poked fun of his best pal Jenny on Twitter after pointing that her top was a very similar style to the curtains of her caravan!

The two good friends regularly star on the Channel 4 show together, and fans were delighted to see them return to the new series, which kicked off in early September.

Sharing a snap of Jenny cheerfully grinning with two thumbs up in front of the curtains, he wrote: "You was right Jenny did wear the curtains #Gogglebox where’s wally."

Fans were quick to join in on the fun, with one writing: "Do you do cushion covers too Jenny? Also I have been thinking of a toilet seat cover for the winter if you have any offcuts," while another added: "Funny the both of you. Lee and jenny you should have your own shows. Loads would watch, I for one."

Lee shared the brilliant snap of Jenny on Twitter

Jenny and Lee hail from Hull, and have been favourites on the show since the beginning. While Lee's job is not known, they met when Jenny was a landlady of a pub in Paull and Lee was a regular customer.

Lee was recently forced to spend his birthday away from his partner, Steve Mail, due to quarantine rules in order to star in the show. Lee was forced to isolate away from his beloved partner, meaning he had to leave him behind in Cyprus while he returned to the UK for filming.

Jenny and Lee are fan favourites on the popular show

Trying to bring some joy to his day though was Jenny, who wished her BFF a happy birthday on their shared Twitter account. "A big happy birthday, to my couch potato, and best friend lee have a great day much love jenny xx," she wrote alongside two sweet photos of them together.

