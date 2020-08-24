A Touch of Frost then and now - see how the cast have changed over the years ITV has recently aired classic episodes

Detective series A Touch of Frost aired for nearly 18 years and produced 15 series, so it's safe to say the ITV drama was popular in its day. The programme, which aired from 1992 until 2010, starred David Jason as titular character DI Jack Frost along with other stars including Bruce Alexander and John Lyons.

David Jason as Jack Frost

Given the show ran for many years, it's little wonder the actors involved look a little different now. Keep scrolling to see the stars of the show then vs now…

David Jason

As well as taking the lead in A Touch of Frost, David Jason, 80, is also known and loved for playing classic character Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter in hit sitcom Only Fools and Horses and as Granville in Open All Hours. David began his career working as an electrician in order to get a trade before moving on to find work as a jobbing actor.

David Jason then and now

The actor had minor roles in shows alongside stars of the time such as Eric Idle and Michael Palin, before going on to land his role in Open All Hours alongside Ronnie Barker and as Del in Only Fools and Horses and, eventually in 1992, A Touch of Frost. In 1993, David was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his service to acting in comedy and 12 years later was knighted.

Arthur White

Arthur White, 86, who is in fact the older brother of David Jason, played Ernie Trigg in A Touch of Frost. The role of Ernie was perhaps Arthur's most notable role, but the actor did also star in The Darling Buds of May, Heartbeat, Family Affairs and As Time Goes By over his career.

Arthur is David's older brother

John Lyons

John Lyons, 76, played Detective Sergeant George Toolan in the ITV drama. Prior to his role on A Touch of Frost, John was known for parts in other popular shows, both drama and comedy, such as George and Mildred, On the Buses and Upstairs Downstairs. The actor then went on to land his part in A Touch of Frost, but he did continue to appear in other shows such as Spooks, Doctors and Shameless. In more recent years, John has done theatre work.

John Lyons played George Toolan

Bruce Alexander

Bruce Alexander, 74, played the role of Superintendent Stanley Mullett in detective drama, known as the superior to David Jason's character, Jack Frost.

Bruce Alexander played Stanley Mullett in the detective drama

Bruce began acting on stage working with the Royal Shakespeare Company in the late eighties, before landing his role on the ITV programme. In recent years, he's also appeared in shows such as Love and Marriage and, last year, he played the role of Ray Hopkins in Doctors.

