Watch Holly Willoughby fight back tears after emotional moment on This Morning

The start of lockdown back in March feels like an eternity away, and the last few months have been emotional for all of us.

We can still relate to Holly Willoughby's tearful response to the ever-changing coronavirus news coverage.

While presenting This Morning that month alongside Phillip Schofield, the mother-of-three appeared to fight back tears as they discussed the pandemic, speaking to both guests and celebrities about COVID-19.

One moment particularly struck a chord with Holly, as this moving video shows.

Holly enjoyed a girls' night last week

The famous presenter has kept her followers up to date throughout the pandemic, often sharing photos on social media.

Just last week, the 39-year-old revealed that she had reunited with some of her closest friends for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown.

Holly enjoyed a girls' night out with her pals including Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton over cocktails, and Spice Girls singer Emma later shared a photo from their meet up on Instagram.

"My girls!!!! It's been a long time and it was amazing to catch up. #bffs #margaritas #laughingoutloud," Emma captioned the photo, which showed herself, Holly and Nicole sat around a table at a bar with two other friends.

The fun catch up came after Holly expressed her concerns over the government's new 'six person rule' which means that groups of no more than six people are now allowed to meet up in England, in a bid to slow the rise of coronavirus cases.

"It's going to be very awkward in my house. I'm a family of five," she said, referring to her husband Dan Baldwin, and their three children, Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and five-year-old Chester.

