Phillip Schofield fights back tears on This Morning as he admits mental health struggles The ITV star was visibly emotional during Thursday's episode

Phillip Schofield has opened up about his mental health struggles and admitted he's taken a "dark turn" in recent times. During Thursday's episode of This Morning, the presenter was visibly emotional as he explained to viewers at home how the pressures of lockdown and coronavirus has taken its toll on his state of mind.

MORE: Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie share rare insight into family life

The 58-year-old began: "It's important to say that over the next few weeks, I will be talking quite a lot about my mental health and where my head has been in recent times. It's surprising how you think we've got a grip on everything, and then suddenly, your head takes you to dark and scary places."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield fights back tears on This Morning discussing mental health

The presenter went on to note the importance of having a support network and thanked his co-star Holly Willoughby as well as his wife Steph, to whom he has been married since 1993, and their daughters, for their emotional help and support.

"You say loved ones can be instrumental in helping and there's no question that I needed a lot of help in recent times, with people who sit by my side right now, who've helped me enormously."

MORE: Phillip Schofield shares never-before-seen throwback photo with baby daughter

The presenter was visibly emotional during the segment

He added: "Steph, my wife at home, my girls, my family, and loved ones can be instrumental in helping. I realize that not everyone is as lucky as I am to have sympathetic ears to listen to people that even understand how you can help someone just by listening.

"But the first point surely has to be reach out to people that know you the best and hopefully you'll find a rock that you can you tie yourself to."

Phillip also thanked his co-star Holly Willoughby for her support

At the beginning of the year, the TV star came out as gay live during an interview on This Morning, during which he also praised the support he has received from his family. Although Phil and Steph are no longer together as a couple, there's no denying the pair have been there for each other.

Speaking to his co-star and close friend Holly Willoughby as he revealed his sexuality to viewers, Phillip said: "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home.

"I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.