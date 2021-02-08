Bradley Walsh films rare video inside stunning £2.5million home - watch

Breaking Dad star Bradley Walsh lives in a £2.5million barn conversion in Epping, Essex with his wife Donna Derby and their son Barney, and while he tends to keep the property as private as possible, he previously shared a rare video from inside.

WATCH: Bradley Walsh unveils glimpse inside stunning Essex home

Bradley took to Instagram to show his support for fans during the coronavirus pandemic as he announced that Breaking Dad had been nominated for an award, and filmed the clip from an unseen room.

It features white walls and a glass railing, while Bradley sat on a grey linen sofa. It looks as though the floor behind him makes for a mezzanine where his kitchen is, with a white island unit and black leather stools with silver metal bases. There's also a large green floor plant at one side, as well as stairs leading down to the seating area with silver pole bannisters.

Bradley captioned the post, "Hello instas! I hope you are keeping safe and well. I just want to send lots of love to those of you on your own and maybe finding isolation tough. Please remember that you are loved! In other news, Breaking Dad has been shortlisted for a TV Choice Award! Barnes has shown me how to do the link and stuff so please please vote. Lots of love everyone and stay safe, Bradders XXX."

According to reports, the home has five bedrooms, a sauna, a gym and an outdoor swimming pool.

Bradley and Barney joined This Morning from their shed

Bradley gave fans additional looks inside when he appeared on various episodes of This Morning during the first coronavirus lockdown period. In his debut on the show, Bradley and Barney were seen in the shed of the home.

Bradley appeared on This Morning on his birthday

Shortly after, he joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby to celebrate his 60th birthday in June. This time, he sat in a room with white walls, a wooden bookcase and a selection of framed photos hanging on the wall behind him.

His luxury family home is apparently worlds away from where he spent his childhood. "I was born in Watford, and grew up in a council house," Bradley told the Telegraph. "My mother was a single parent, who had to struggle hard to make ends meet. At one point she was holding down three different jobs. It was a happy childhood, but we certainly didn’t have a great deal of money."

