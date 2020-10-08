7 Netflix shows and films that everyone is talking about right now Check out our top picks here!

American Murder: The Family Next Door

In 2018, Shanann Watts and her two daughters, Celeste and Bella, disappeared. Told only using social media posts, law enforcement body cams, and text messages, this new documentary retells the last few weeks of Shanann and her children's lives, before they were murdered by her husband, Chris Watts. It is a haunting look into a senseless crime, and seems to be all anyone can talk about right now.

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Not only has David given us extremely cute George, Charlotte and Louis content while promoting his new show, he is as brilliant as always in this new nature documentary. The series discussing some of the biggest challenges facing life on our planet, while offering a powerful message of hope for future generations.

David's latest documentary is now on Netflix

Hubie Halloween

Adam Sandler is back and this time, he has gone spooky! In this new film, Adam plays Hubie, who spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. The synopsis reads: "But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbour have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them.

This looks perfect for a Halloween watch

60 Days In

This slightly weird but ultimately super addictive show follows seven people as they willingly volunteer to spend the best part of two months in prison undercover to discover more about being incarcerated. During their time, they aim to discover illegal activities going on in jail, while barely anyone - including jail officials - are aware of their true identity.

Emily in Paris

This new rom-com has shot to the top of Netflix's most-watched list, even though people can't quite decide if they love it or not! The series follows American girl Emily Cooper as she takes a job in Paris, despite speaking no French, to give her company an 'American perspective' on their marketing and social media. It has annoyed a lot of French viewers, but on the whole, people seem desperate for more!

Emily in Paris has received somewhat mixed reviews

Banana

Created by Doctor Who's Russell T Davis, this hugely popular Channel 4 show is an anthology series based on the LGBT youth in Manchester. The series is linked to another hit show, Cucumber, and both star Fisayo Akinade as Dean Monroe.

Song Exploder

Ready to be even more impressed by Lin Manuel Miranda? Based on the podcast, this new show sees some of the world's most amazing musicians delve into how they created their most beloved songs, step-by-step. Season one includes Alicia Keys' break down of 3 Hour Drive, REM discusses Losing My Religion, Ty Dolla $ign discusses LA, while Lin reveals all about Hamilton's Wait for It.

This is a fascinating look into how songs are made

