Kym Marsh to present true-crime documentary Murder at My Door - and it sounds heartbreaking The first episode will look at the murder of teenager Ellie Gould

It has been revealed that Kym Marsh will be presenting a new true-crime documentary, Murder at My Door with Kym Marsh, which explores the investigations of four people who were killed by someone they believed that they could trust.

The synopsis for the four-part show reads: "Detectives, police officers, journalists, and experts walk us through the following investigation as they take us to key locations and talk us through the twists and turns of the case.

"With crime scene photographs and specially shot filming at each location, helping to retrace the steps of the murders, each episode will provide a full 360-degree perspective of the intricate investigations in each case and, ultimately, aim to reveal the motives for the murders."

Ellie is the focus of episode one

Episode one, The Monster Among Us, looks at the death of Ellie Gould, a 17-year-old who was killed by her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Griffiths. The pair began dating in January 2019 before splitting up a few months later in May, with Ellie wanting to focus on her A levels and having decided that relationship was not right for her.

The synopsis reads: "She told friends on 2 May that they had split up. The following day, Griffiths’ mother dropped him off at Hardenhuish School in Chippenham, but he told his teachers he was ill and went home by bus. He then drove illegally to Ellie’s home, where he knew she was studying alone. It was here that he viciously attacked her firstly by strangulation and then by stabbing her at least 13 times."

Tom Griffiths was jailed for life

Griffiths was jailed for life in November 2019, and has been ordered to serve a minimum of 12 and a half years in prison. Ellie's family believe he should never be released.

Murder at My Door with Kym Marsh premieres on CRIME+INVESTIGATION with the first episode airing on Monday 2 November at 9 pm