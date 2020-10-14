Lily James reappears and is all smiles as Dominic West and wife show united front The star is currently promoting her new film Rebecca

Lily James was back at work on the same day that actor Dominic West, whom she was spotted kissing at the weekend, reunited with his wife in the UK and posed for cameras whilst confirming their marriage was "strong".

The Downton Abbey star featured on co-star Armie Hammer's Instagram Stories on Tuesday as they promoted their film Rebecca via Zoom.

"Press tours are so glamorous in 2020," the actor wrote across the picture which showed his set up, including a ring light and his PC standing on top of several boxes to get it to the adequate height.

On his screen, Lily could be seen looking stunning in a blue dress with a large white collar, and with her dark brown hair straightened and pulled back behind her ears.

The 31-year-old is yet to publicly address the pictures of her and Dominic taken at the weekend during a short break in Rome.

Dominic, however, returned to his family home in Wiltshire on Tuesday morning and together with his wife Catherine Fitzgerald told the press outside their house that they were "still together".

"I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are very much still together," he said.

Following their public statement, the couple then handed out a piece of paper which bore the same words and contained both of their signatures.

The 50-year-old refused to answer any questions regarding his trip to Rome with Lily.

The actor tied the knot with film producer Catherine in 2010 and the pair share four children. The couple dated at university but rekindled their romance after Dominic broke up with his girlfriend Polly Astor, with whom he shares a daughter. In June 2010, the actor married Catherine in her native Ireland.