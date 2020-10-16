Eamonn Holmes reveals surprising question he's always asked about Ruth Langsford The This Morning star revealed all on Instagram

Eamonn Holmes sat down for a virtual interview with footballer Lianne Anderson, revealing the one question he's always asked about his wife Ruth Langsford, no matter where he goes.

The This Morning star explained to Lianne that while he used to be quizzed on things such as his bedtime, all people want to know now is where his other half is!

WATCH: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes in hysterics after interview goes hilariously wrong

"People used to say to me: 'What time do you get up at in the morning?' They used to do things like that. Now they just say one thing to me, wherever I am: 'Where's Ruth? Is Ruth not with you?'" the famous dad quipped.

Eamonn took part in the interview to mark an incredible milestone – he's been on TV for four whole decades!

Eamonn made the revelation on Instagram

To mark the occasion, the veteran presenter surprised his followers by sharing a throwback photo of himself from the start of his career - and of course Ruth had the sweetest response!

Alongside the black and white snap, Eamonn wrote: "My journey in TV all began in Oct 1980. 40 years ago this very month with my beloved Ulster Television. It seems like yesterday. So Happy Anniversary to me [cake emoji].

"Plenty more chapters to write I hope. Thank you for being there and I hope you'll be with me in the future too."

Upon seeing the post, doting wife Ruth remarked: "Happy Anniversary gorgeous! [lips emoji]."

Eamonn celebrated an incredible milestone

Friend Rochelle Humes commented: "You are a legend. Happy Anniversary Mr H." Alison Hammond: "The best in the biz!!!! Happy Anniversary Eamonn." To which, Eamonn replied: "Awww... but then I always say you should get out more often!"

Belfast-born Eamonn kicked off his career at the age of 21 when he joined Ulster Television, the Northern Ireland franchise of ITV back in 1979. A few years later, he went on to present the news for their flagship show Good Evening Ulster.

