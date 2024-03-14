Holly Willoughby makes major move following This Morning departure

Holly Willoughby's first major move since leaving This Morning has been confirmed as the presenter will team up with Bear Grylls for a new Netflix show.

Set to air in 2025, Holly will present Bear Hunt (working title), a gameshow where celebrities will be entered into a Central African rainforest. The celebrities will have to survive out in the wilderness and for those who fail to impress, they will be put into a 'Bear Hunt', a cat-and-mouse game where they will try and avoid Bear Grylls as he "hunts" them down.

Holly shared the news on her Instagram account alongside a headshot of herself and Bear with a caption reading: "Introducing Bear Hunt – this new action-packed competition show sees a group of unlikely British celebrities dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world's most fearsome predators... @beargrylls! Hosted by @hollywilloughby – coming to Netflix in 2025."

Last October, Holly confirmed that she was leaving This Morning after 14 years. Her final months on the show had been marked with the controversial departure of her co-star Phillip Schofield, owing to his relationship with a junior member of staff, and the uncovering of a kidnap plot against her.

In a statement, the mum-of-three said: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together."

She continued: "Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly was a part of the This Morning family for 14 years

"Richard and Judy said 'we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'. It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much. Holly."

Holly was last on our screens for Dancing on Ice, which she presented alongside Stephen Mulhern. Holly made no mention of her absence from our screens and quickly got down to the business at hand as she kicked off the show.