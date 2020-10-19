BBC's new drama Roadkill premiered on Sunday night - and fans are saying the same thing about the show. The political drama follows Hugh Laurie as Peter Laurence, a ruthless politician who will do whatever it takes to make it to the top. While viewers enjoyed the show, plenty pointed out that there were a number of inaccuracies throughout the episode.

One person wrote: "Oh God, the errors in #Roadkill are spoiling it for me! A minister walking off into the distance, alone, carrying a red box, piled up with work - never!" Another added: "Just one point that was wrong in #Roadkill. No minister would be allowed to walk home with a red box."

WATCH: Hugh Laurie stars in the new BBC drama

A third person tweeted: "#Roadkill is fun, but dear lord, THE LEGAL MISTAKES are killing me. A criminal barrister? As counsel on a defamation case? Which had a JURY? For which the claimant was in ‘the dock’?! Mercy me. You can almost hear the gavel banging."

Have you been enjoying the new series so far?

Have you tried the first episode yet? The official synopsis for the new show reads: "Peter Laurence is a self-made, forceful and charismatic politician. Peter’s public and private life seems to be falling apart - or rather is being picked apart by his enemies.

"As the personal revelations spiral, he is shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse, expertly walking a high wire between glory and catastrophe as he seeks to further his own agenda whilst others plot to bring him down.

The political drama stars House actor Hugh Laurie

"However events show just how hard it is, for both an individual and a country, to leave the past behind. With enemies so close to home, can Peter Laurence ever out-run his own secrets to win the ultimate prize?"

Speaking about his role to Metro, the House actor explained: "The story is in some regards about the price he is prepared to pay to get to the top position and the price that he forces everyone else to pay, principally his family but also those who pledge their loyalty to him. He is a man who is relatively free of the gravity of guilt and whose life mission is to keep moving forward and not to look back."

