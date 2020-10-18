Meet the cast of new BBC political thriller Roadkill We can't wait for this…

We love nothing more than a BBC drama and brand new political thriller Roadkill is one we can't wait to get stuck into. The new series promises scandal, intrigue and no doubt fantastic performances from its stellar cast. So who will be joining lead actor Hugh Laurie for the show? Meet the main cast below…

Hugh Laurie – Peter Laurence MP

National treasure Hugh Laurie takes on the lead as Conservative Minister for Transport, Peter Laurence, who finds himself wrapped up in a scandal. Of his character, Hugh told the BBC: "[He] has ambitions to move up the greasy pole.

Hugh Laurie has starring role as Peter Laurence MP

"The story is in some regards about the price he is prepared to pay to get to the top position and the price that he forces everyone else to pay, principally his family but also those who pledge their loyalty to him." Hugh is known for his work in other titles such as Blackadder, House and The Night Manager.

Helen McCrory – PM Dawn Ellison

Another acting heavyweight starring in the series is Helen McCrory. Best known for her parts in titles such as Peaky Blinders, MotherFatherSon, the Harry Potter films and James Bond's Skyfall, in Roadkill, Helen is playing fictional Conservative Prime Minister Dawn Ellison.

Helen McCrory as PM Ellison

Pip Torrens – Joe Lapidus

Joe Lapidus is a newspaper editor who works at the publication that Peter Laurence takes to court in the story. Playing Joe is Pip, who has appeared in shows such as The Crown, Des, Poldark and Patrick Melrose. Pip has also appeared in many blockbuster films including The Iron Lady, Star Wars and Darkest Hour.

Pip Torrens as Joe

Sarah Greene – Charmian Pepper

Charmian Pepper is a reporter who wrote a story about Peter Laurence which will form the basis of the plot. Playing Charmian is Sarah Greene who most recently starred as Lorraine (Connell's mum) in Normal People. The actress has also appeared in Vikings, Rebellion and theatre productions.

Sarah Greene as Charmian

Sidse Babett Knudsen – Madeleine Halle

Playing Peter's romantic interest, Madeleine, is Sidse Babett Knudsen. The Danish actress is perhaps best known for playing the Prime Minister in popular Nordic Noir drama Borgen, but has also appeared in Westworld and The Accident.

Sidse Babett Knudsen as Madeleine

Pippa Bennett-Warner – Rochelle

Rochelle is a high flying barrister who helps Peter wins his newspaper case but soon goes on her own journey regarding her work and own moral ethics. Pippa has most recently appeared in Gangs of London, Harlots, and MotherFatherSon.

Pippa Bennett-Warner as Rochelle

Danny Ashok – Luke Strand

Working alongside Rochelle as a junior barrister is Luke Strand, played by Danny Ashok. Danny has more recently starred in Lethal White and Cobra, but the actor has also appeared in Deep Water, The Five and Dumping Ground.

Danny Ashok as Luke

Patricia Hodge – Lady Roche

Lady Roche is the newspaper proprietor, working above Charmian Pepper and Joe Lapidus. Patricia has had a long-established career, having appeared in shows such as Miranda, A Very English Scandal and Rumpole of the Bailey. Other reoccurring cast members include Natalie Dew, Emma Cunniffe, and Katie Leung.

Patricia Hodge as Lady Roche

Roadkill starts on BBC on Sunday 18 October, 9pm.

