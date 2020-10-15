Fan reactions are here for Anna Kendrick's BBC show Love Life The actress stars as Darby in the new series

Love Life premiered on BBC iPlayer recently, and it seems that viewers are slowly discovering the new series starring Anna Kendrick as the unlucky-in-love heroine, Darby. So what do people think about the new show - and is it worth your time? Find out here...

According to Twitter, the show has been a total hit, and is the perfect comfort watching. One person wrote: "Curious to know where people are finding joy at the moment? I for one highly recommend #lovelife with Anna Kendrick on iPlayer for total escapism from current woes."

Another added: "Just finished #lovelife, that was fantastic. No spoilers, but I really loved the development of Darby and Augie's relationship and the end just made me so happy. was a very realistic and well-told and written story, and Anna Kendrick is always amazing." A third person tweeted: "If you haven’t watched #lovelife on @BBCiPlayer then you simply must because @AnnaKendrick47 and that cast are STELLAR."

Another fan took issue with just one element of the show, writing: "Really enjoyed #LoveLife on @BBCiPlayer. It’s sweet and sad and Anna Kendrick is great in it, but I call [rubbish] on the storyline where they get a baby to sleep for 5 hours straight by sleep training for one night (I’m just bitter)."

The official synopsis for the new ten-part series reads: "Love Life is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we're with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever.

Anna Kendrick plays Darby

"This fresh take on a romantic comedy follows a different protagonist’s quest for love each season, with each half-hour episode telling the story of one of their relationships. Anna Kendrick stars in the first season along with Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, and Sasha Compere."

