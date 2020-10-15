BBC to make drama based on Jimmy Savile's life - and people aren't happy Jimmy Savile was a TV personality who was accused of abuse allegations spanning six decades

The BBC has announced that they are making a new drama series that will be based on the life of Jimmy Savile, a TV personality who was posthumously accused of over six decades-worth of sexual assaults.

The synopsis reads: "The story will trace Savile through his early years in the dance halls of northern England, his career with the BBC, to his twilight years when, in failing health and with his fame in decline, he sought to dispel the growing rumours about his life and the legacy he would leave behind."

WATCH: David Tennant starred in Dennis, a drama based on Dennis Nilsen, earlier this year

While the miniseries will be speaking to people whose lives were impacted by the presenter with "sensitivity and respect", some people have spoken out against the show being made. One person tweeted: "The BBC knew. The Police knew. Politicians knew. None of you cared. None of you stopped him." Another added: "This feels wrong to me, given the BBC was his main employer and essentially turned a blind eye."

BBC have announced plans to make a drama on the TV personality

However, others disagreed, with one writing: "This is a brave decision because a drama like this is going to have to be brutally honest and that may not be entirely comfortable for the BBC. Nor do I think they'll shirk from telling it as it was."

Speaking about the series, executive producer Jeff Pope said: "I think this is a story that has to be told. We must understand why a man like Jimmy Savile seemed to remain immune for so long to proper scrutiny and criminal investigation." BBC Drama Controller Piers Wenger added: "The story of Jimmy Savile is one of the most emotive and troubling of our times.

"We do not intend to sensationalise these crimes but to give voice to his victims. We will work with survivors to ensure their stories are told with sensitivity and respect and to examine the institutions which Jimmy Savile was associated with and the circumstances in which these crimes took place."

Jimmy was accused of abuse allegations spanning six decades

"Drama has the ability to tackle sensitive real-life subjects and consider the impact of a crime on its survivors and what lessons can be learnt to stop this ever happening again."

