Luther creator confirms more episodes – get the details Idris Elba is set to reprise his role as DCI John Luther

Fans of Luther will be thrilled to know that more episodes are on the cards! The writer and creator of the BBC show, which stars Idris Elba as DCI John Luther, confirmed that the psychological drama would be returning to our screens – but that the finer details are being kept under wraps.

Speaking at a recent event for new ITV series The Sister, writer Neil Cross said: "I don't know what I'm allowed to say, which is an answer in and of itself isn't it?"

Idris Elba will be reprising his role as DCI Luther

He added: "We want to make more Luther. We're going to make more Luther. The details – the hows and the whys – that's all to come, but we're going to make more Luther." We can't wait!

The confirmation of John Luther's return comes soon after star of the drama himself Idris Elba commented on the series return earlier this year. The actor, also known for his roles in The Wire and Avengers: Infinity War, told reporters during a screening for his other show In the Long Run that he would be reprising his role, and that a film version was also a possibility.

The actor has appeared in the show since 2010

"[Showrunner Neil Cross] is beavering away writing this thing and I think the remit of the film is to scale it up, I guess," the 48-year-old actor explained.

"Luther has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the 90s like Seven and Along Came A Spider and I think what we’d like to attempt is use that as a blueprint to create it. It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther. Essentially we just want to try and take it to a much bigger remit and scale and perhaps international as well."

The TV show, which is currently available on BBC iPlayer, follows a genius detective, John Luther, who crosses the line more than once to get results while investigating a series of grisly murders in London. The series also looks at his complicated relationship with Alice, a psychopath who harbours a fascination for John, and often helps him out.

