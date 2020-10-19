Why Steph McGovern turned down Strictly Come Dancing this year The former BBC Breakfast presenter has been approached a couple of times

Twelve brand new celebrities took to the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor over the weekend, and it turns out Steph McGovern could have been one of them.

The former BBC Breakfast presenter revealed that she has been asked to do the show a couple of times before, including this year.

Making the surprise revelation on her new Channel 4 show, Steph's Packed Lunch, the popular TV star said: "I have actually been asked a couple of times. I got asked again this year but obviously I had a show to launch."

Asked by comedian Luke Kempner if she would consider it next year, Steph said: "Maybe, I don't know. Do you think I should do it?" To which the studio audience gave a resounding 'yes'!

The 2020 series kicked off on Saturday night with the following celebrity pairings announced: Clara Amfo and Aljaž Škorjanec, Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice, HRVY and Janette Manrara, Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk, Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke, Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez, JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, Max George and Dianne Buswell, Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe, Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, and of course the first ever same-sex pairing in Strictly history, Nicola Adams and Katya Jones.

Steph is currently presenting Steph's Packed Lunch on Channel 4

While Steph, 38, may not be taking part in the BBC dance contest this year, she is incredibly busy with her new lunchtime programme. The mother-of-one launched The Steph Show back in March, presenting live episodes from her house. However, by May, her show was taken off the air as Steph revealed that her family needed their home back.

Writing on Twitter, the presenter explained: "As much as I've loved doing a lockdown show at home I never expected it to go on this long. We've decided it's time to have a break and give my family our home back.

"The proper prog will be launching when the Leeds studio is sorted, I may still be wearing slippers. The last locked down version of #TheStephShow will be next Thurs 7th May. Then the plan is to launch again at our fancy studios at Leeds Docks in a couple of months, once they're safely up and running."

Steph's show returned in September, with the brand new title of Steph's Packed Lunch.

