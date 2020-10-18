Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec living apart for the first time in ten years so they can compete It's all for the show!

Strictly Come Dancing executives have taken all the necessary measures to make sure that this year's show can go ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic – and that includes asking married professional dancers Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec to live apart whilst they compete on the show.

On Saturday night, as Janette's celebrity pairing, HRVY, was finally revealed, the dancer told host Claudia Winkleman that she was missing her spouse "terribly".

"You have both lived together for 10 years, but to form your bubbles you are both living alone. How are you finding it?" Claudia asked the 36-year-old.

"I love it!" she joked, before adding: "No, I miss him terribly, but we're doing what's best for the show. But I'm so excited to start with HRVY."

The excitement seems to be mutual, as pop star HRVY added: "She's incredible. So talented and beautiful, I'm so happy."

Janette has been partnered with HRVY

Aljaz, 30, has been paired with Clara Amfo – and she was over the moon when she first met him.

"I am so pleased to be paired with Aljaz. His energy, I immediately like, connect to," she revealed on Saturday's show, before announcing that they had chosen to be known as 'Team Alfo' during the competition.

Aljaz Skorjanec has been partnered with Clara Amfo

Fans on Twitter praised the married couple for their sacrifice, with one writing: "Aljaz and Janette living separately just so they can put on the show is just too much."

A second added: "Respect to all of the celebs/ pros who have volunteered to live alone to be in these bubbles... poor Janette having to live apart from Aljaz."