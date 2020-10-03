Steph McGovern responds to rumours show will be cancelled due to low ratings The famous mum took to Twitter

Since it was revealed last month that Step McGovern's new show, Steph's Packed Lunch, was not being watched by a single person at one point while it aired, fans have been worried that the programme might be scrapped

MORE: Steph McGovern bursts into tears after Chris Kamara recalls experience with racism

But thankfully, doting mum Steph cleared up any rumours that her morning show will be cancelled once and for all, taking to Twitter last week.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Steph McGovern is reduced to tears during emotional chat with Chris Kamara

On Wednesday, a fan tweeted the journalist asking: "Is your show closing?" to which Steph swiftly replied: "Nope."

Well, that's that then!

MORE: TV presenter Steph McGovern reveals surprising link to Ant McPartlin

Steph took to Twitter

MORE: Steph McGovern receives sad news about new show

Official Barb ratings in September did not record a single person watching the daytime show at 12.56pm on 22 of that month, less than half an hour after the programme started.

Steph's show was on at the same time as Loose Women, which attracted a million viewers at its peak that day, making the competition incredibly tough.

Steph shut down rumours

The journalist's show was only relaunched a fortnight prior, and regarding the poor viewership Channel 4 told The Mirror:

"On Tuesday Steph’s Packed Lunch attracted an average audience of 87,000 viewers from 12.30pm – 2.10pm and drew 204,000 at its peak. Daytime shows always take time to build their audience.

"Steph has brought a blast of energy to our daytime line-up and we’re delighted with the live shows the team has produced."

A description on Channel 4's website about Steph's show reads: Steph McGovern presents her daily programme live from Yorkshire, with a mixture of entertainment and lifestyle and a variety of guests."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.