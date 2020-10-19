Fans saying same thing about Netflix's The Trial of the Chicago 7 The film stars Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne and more

The Trial of the Chicago 7 has been trending ever since it landed on streaming giant Netflix earlier this month, so it's safe to say the film has proved hugely popular.

The movie, directed by Aaron Sorkin (To Kill a Mockingbird, A Few Good Men) boasts an impressive cast in the form of Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (amongst other big names) – but it was the story that got viewers talking.

MORE: Unsolved Mysteries volume two is here - but what are the six new unsolved cases?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Official gripping trailer for Netflix's The Trial of the Chicago 7

Taking to social media, fans were seemingly in agreement that the film, which is based on the true story of a group of activists charged with conspiring to incite a riot during the 1968 Democratic National Convention, is a reflection of today's political landscape.

One person tweeted: "The #TrialoftheChicagoSeven (Netflix) is outstanding. It's an insight from the sixties into many of today's political and legal issues. The acting, the script, the direction, all superb. It's a mind-palette cleanser in the middle of so much disgusting news and events every day now."

MORE: Fans left confused by this detail in Netflix film Inheritance

MORE: Viewers are saying the same thing about Star Trek: Discovery season three

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II alongside Mark Rylance in the film

A second viewer echoed this thought, stating: "Watched #trialofthechicago7 and I've gotta say for a movie set in the sixties it sure does feel like a mirror reflection of what's happening now. An engaging and conscious tale of historical incident with ability to read the room paired with brilliant writing & memorable performances."

Meanwhile, a third expressed their emotional response to the movie, writing: "Struggling to process my feelings after watching #TrialoftheChicago7. The kind of injustice and political wrongs that existed back in 1968 still exists today. Watching this movie made me so angry it brought me to tears. And yet, knowing the final outcome reminds me there is hope."

Eddie Redmayne also stars

The movie stars Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat, The Dictator) as Abbie Hoffman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, The Get Down) as Bobby Seale, Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything, Fantastic Beasts) as Tom Hayden and Jeremy Strong (Succession, The Gentleman) as Jerry Rubin.

The official synopsis for the film reads: "What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard.

The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.