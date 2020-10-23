7 Netflix shows everyone is obsessed with right now Netflix has some amazing shows available right now!

Need some ideas of TV shows you can get stuck into over the weekend? Check out some of Netflix's most popular choices right now, from haunted house scares to cheeky rom-coms...

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

The hit Netflix talk show is particularly popular this week due to David's long-awaited interview sit down chat with Kim Kardashian. In the episode, Kim discusses some of the most personal moments of her life, including the traumatic robbery in Paris and her family connections to OJ Simpson. It is most definitely worth the watch.

Kim Kardashian appears in the latest episode

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Series two in The Haunting anthology series sees a young American nanny travel to the English countryside to look after two recently orphaned children, who have suffered an extra ordeal following the death of their former au pair, who died by suicide on the grounds. Of course, all is not as it seems at the manor, where dead doesn’t mean gone. Do you have goosebumps yet?!

WATCH: The Haunting of Bly Manor trailer is here

The Alienist

Based on the bestselling book of the same name, this period drama follows psychologist Laszlo Kreizler as he attempts to track down a serial killer murdering young men alongside newspaper illustrator John Moore and secretary Sara Howard. Basically, if you love Victorian-era shows and murder mysteries, this is most definitely one for you!

Dakota Fanning stars

The Queen's Gambit

The synopsis for this brand new Netflix original series reads: "Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquillisers provided by the state as a sedative for the children.

Why not try The Queen's Gambit this weekend?

"Haunted by her personal demons and fuelled by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast while determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess." Sounds amazing, right?

Unsolved Mysteries Volume Two

This cold case series is back for round two of strange or unexplained happenings, and just like with volume one, we are totally obsessed. From young women murdered in hotel rooms with absolutely no ID and no one looking for them to a former White House aide being found dead in a landfill, there are some haunting tales which we hope that there will be answers to one day.

You Me Her

In this cheeky rom-com, married couple Jack and Emma tries to spice up their sex life by hiring an escort - and of course they both end of falling for her, giving a whole new dynamic to the relationship.

You Me Her has proved to be a big hit

The Staircase

This true-crime documentary is a terrifying look into the investigation of Michael Peterson, a crime novelist who was accused of killing his wife Kathleen by pushing her down the stairs, an act he vehemently denies. Although the show came out a while ago, Netflix now has brand new episodes to air alongside the original series with updates on the case, and where Michael is now.

Was Kathleen murdered by her husband?

