Fans blown away after spotting this Love Actually star in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit Are you a fan of the show?

The Queen's Gambit has proved to be a huge hit with both fans and critics alike ever since it landed on Netflix last month. Along with its gripping plot and a stellar performance from Anya Taylor-Joy, viewers of the drama series have also been sufficiently blown away after they spotted a former child star from the hit film Love Actually.

MORE: Will there be a second season of Netflix's The Queen's Gambit?

Taking to Instagram, many expressed their disbelief after they realised Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who played Sam, the cute son of Liam Neeson in the beloved rom-com, had a starring role in the Netflix original series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gripping trailer for Netflix's The Queen's Gambit

One person tweeted: "Is that the kid from Love Actually!??? #QueensGambit," while a second quipped: "I'm watching The Queen's Gambit AND THIS IS THE SAME ACTOR WHO PLAYED THE LITTLE BOY IN LOVE ACTUALLY. MY BRAIN IS BROKEN #QueensGambit."

Plenty of other viewers were equally surprised to see a more grown-up Thomas, who plays Benny Watts. A third fan commented: "Just realized one of the hot guy chess players in #QueensGambit is the little boy from Love Actually and now I need a shower."

MORE: Viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix's The Queen's Gambit

MORE: Fans have mixed views on Netflix announcing season two of Emily in Paris

Thomas Brodie-Sangster in The Queen's Gambit

Another joked: "Thomas Brodie-Sangster 17 years after playing Sam in Love Actually, is still Sam in Love Actually but with facial hair and a weirdly deep voice. #QueensGambit."

The drama, starring Emma actress Anya Taylor-Joy as the lead, follows an orphaned chess prodigy, Beth Harmon, who becomes determined to be the best in the world, despite her increasing dependence on tranquillisers.

Many couldn't believe it was the Love Actually star

Chatting about the role to Town and Country magazine, Anya said: "I was electrified by this character, and I understood her immediately. I feel very lucky that it feels like sometimes a lightning bolt takes hold of me.

"In the case of Beth, I read the book [Walter Tevis's 1983 novel The Queen's Gambit] first; I hadn't actually seen any of the scripts. I read the book in about an hour and then I ran, like physically ran, to meet [show runner] Scott Frank for dinner. We were instantly in the same place."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.