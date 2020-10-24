Gogglebox fans can't get enough of 'new Giles and Mary' Viewers compared David Mitchell and his wife Victoria to Giles and Mary

Gogglebox returned on Friday night for a special Stand Up to Cancer episode, with the show's regulars sharing air time with a stellar line-up of celebrities. And while fan favourites Giles and Mary chatted away on the show, viewers were quick to compare them to another famous couple – David Mitchell and his wife Victoria Coren Mitchell!

The Peep Show star and his presenter wife set Twitter alight with their Celebrity Gogglebox appearance, with many calling them a younger version of Giles and Mary.

"You were the Giles and Mary of the celebs, sofa very similar to their chairs too," one Twitter user told Victoria. "We think that when you get older you'll be Giles and Mary. Your sofa already matches their wallpaper," another said.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Mitchell and wife Victoria compared to Giles and Mary on Gogglebox

"Do David and Victoria live in a wing of Giles and Mary's house? #CelebrityGogglebox," one Twitter user quipped, while another stated: "Victoria and David are a young Giles and Mary #gogglebox #CelebrityGogglebox."

One posted: "Huge young Mary and Giles energy off Victoria and David Mitchell #CelebrityGogglebox." Other fans called for David and Victoria to become regulars on the Channel 4 show.

Victoria and David appeared in the Stand Up to Cancer special

Clearly pleased with all the comments, Victoria took to Twitter after the show to thank viewers while also directing them to the Stand Up to Cancer fundraising page.

"Thanks so much for the nice comments about @C4Gogglebox. If you can spare anything at this terrible time, please consider a donation to this cancer fundraiser. It feels more important than ever," she tweeted, before quipping: "Also, I know the sofa is too close to the fireplace."

Other celebrities who took part in Friday's episode were Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe, rapper and YouTuber KSI and Craig David, and the AC12 crew, otherwise known as Line of Duty stars Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar.

