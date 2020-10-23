Gogglebox's sibling duo Pete and Sophie Sandiford love poking fun at one another both on the show and on social media, so it's hardly surprising that Pete found something to tease in his sister's latest snap!

In an Instagram post, Sophie shared a photo of herself sitting amid red baubles, writing: "ITS CHRISTMASSSSSSSS (soon)," complete with a Santa Claus emoji.

Sophie shared a festive snap on Instagram

Pete replied: "And the award for worlds longest feet goes to..." with a drumroll emoji, with received 694 likes. Of course Sophie took it on the chin, replying: "Shut it [expletive], leave my limo feet alone."

Fans were quick to join in on the fun, with one writing: "Now now children," while another added: "You and your sister make me laugh. If you’re feeling low you put a smile on my face."

Sophie recently shut down reports that she was in a relationship after posting a snap of herself with her friend, calling him 'hun'. Paul Chuckle, who is a family friend, commented on the post, writing: "Hun? We didn’t know you’d got a hun," and Sophie replied: "He’s not my boyfriend uncle Paul, he’s my friend from work."

She later told Metro: "He was made up with that. I call him Dan from the Daily Mail now. He was so chuffed but I think I’m barking up the wrong tree with Dan. I’m definitely not his type. So no, definitely single. Nothing really going on."

Meanwhile, Pete is currently dating girlfriend Paige, and recently shared a sweet snap of himself with her on Instagram, writing: "My Mrs and best mate, what more could I ask for. Don't worry @sophiesandiford1 you are a close second best friend! This was taken last year FYI."

