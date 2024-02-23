Meet the Gogglebox cast and their real-life jobs

There's nothing we love more than sitting down and watching our favourite armchair critics give their opinions on the week's television, so we're delighted that Gogglebox is back once more!

But when they're not comfy and cosy on the sofa being the nation's favourite TV critics, they have regular jobs to do.

Keep reading to find out what the Gogglebox regulars do for day jobs...

Pete and Sophie © Channel 4 Siblings Pete and Sophie joined the show in 2018. The two crack jokes and make each other and viewers laugh with their views on the week's TV. As for their day jobs, Sophie previously worked as a window dresser at Debenhams but is now a florist. Meanwhile, Pete is a building company boss. During his time on the show, Pete tied the knot with his girlfriend Paige and welcomed two children: son Jimmy, born in 2021, and daughter Eva, who arrived in 2023.

Jenny and Lee © Tom Dymond/Shutterstock This pair of firm friends from Hull have been favourites on the show since they joined in the beginning. While Lee's job is not known, they met when Jenny was the landlady at a pub in Paull, East Riding, and Lee was a regular customer.



Ellie and Izzi © Instagram Sisters Ellie and Izzi from Leeds have quickly become a fan-favourite pairing since joining the show in series six. Since then, Ellie has welcomed an adorable little boy named Ezra, who was introduced on the show last summer. When they're not watching telly, Ellie is a hairdresser, while Izzie is a mum to her son Bobby and daughter Bessie. She's also a qualified mortgage advisor and runs her own business.

WATCH: Ellie introduces her adorable newborn son on Gogglebox

Giles and Mary © Channel 4 Married couple Giles, an artist, and Mary, a writer who has worked for Tatler and the Spectator, are known for their quirky décor as much as their hilarious quips. The couple joined the show in 2015 and live in Wiltshire. The pair, who often call each other "nutty", shared an insight into their working lives during a previous episode of the show. While watching a documentary about coronavirus, Giles said: "Just as I'm starting to enjoy my retirement." Mary quipped: "What retirement? You haven't worked first. You retired at 21, so now you can start working – do it in reverse."

The Siddiquis Baasit, Umar and their dad Sid are regulars on the show and much-loved by viewers. The trio hail from Derby, with other members of the family such as sibling Raza and mum often popping in. Baasit works as an IT teacher while Umar works as an IT technician. Their dad, Sid, is a retired engineer.

Dave and Shirley © Channel 4 This happily married couple from Caerphilly joined the show in 2015 and have been husband and wife for over 40 years. Shirley works in retail and David works in a factory.

The Plummers Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan Plummer joined Gogglebox in series eight. The Bristol-based siblings are known and loved for their brotherly bond and hilarious banter. The trio, based in Bristol, and very into their sport with Tristan even playing semi-professional football between 2007 and 2010. Meanwhile, Twaine presents a breakfast radio show and Tremaine is a chef.

The Malones © Channel 4 The Malones are a family that are long-favourites to the show, having joined back in series four. As well as their healthy-sized portions of snacks, they're known for their frank statements and adorable dogs. Fans were heartbroken when the family announced the death of their beloved Rottweiler Dave in October last year. As for what they do for a living, dad Tom is a lorry driver, while mum Julie works as a receptionist. Tom Jr - who has since left the series - works as a model and choreographer while his brother Shaun is a football coach.

Simon and Jane © @simon_minty/Instagram Brother and sister duo Simon and Jane have been a big hit with viewers since joining the cast in 2021. Away from the show, which they film in Simon's north London flat, Simon is a disability consultant and trainer. He's also a presenter and co-hosts the disability podcast, BBC Ouch!.

Roisin and Joe © Channel 4 Young couple Roisin and Joe were introduced to the cast in 2022. The pair, who are based in Glasgow, have been together for over five years and live at Joe's family home. While Joe's job isn't known, Roisin works as a social media producer and hosts a podcast called Nags and Brags alongside her friend.

The Worthingtons © Photo: Channel 4 Alison, her husband George and daughter Helena first appeared on our screens in the show's tenth season. The Manchester-based trio, who are known for their eclectic and colourful decor, welcomed a new addition to their family in 2019 with the birth of Helena's son Edwin, who she shares with her partner Daniel, who doesn't feature on the programme. While we don't know what Alison and George do for work, Helena is a multidisciplinary artist, specialising in sculpture and painting. Her work has been shown in several exhibitions including The Whitworth Art Gallery and The Manchester Open at Home.

Abbie and Georgia © Photo: Channel 4 Best friends Abbie and Georgia have consistently kept us laughing with their hilarious commentary since joining the show in 2018. Away from the cameras, Abbie works in credit control, while Georgia left her job as a hairdresser after welcoming her baby boy Hugh in 2022.

Amira and Amani North London-based sisters Amira and Amani have been on our screens for a good while. Amira first joined the show in series ten with her friend, Iqra, but was soon joined by her sister Amani. While it's not known what Amani does for work, Amira is a university graduate, having shared a post marking her graduation day back in 2019.

Danielle and Daniella © @danielledaniella_gogglebox/Instagram Danielle and Daniella are two best friends from Leeds who joined the series in 2022, replacing Sandra and Sandi. The pair keep fairly private about their personal lives, so it's not known what they do for work.

Elaine and Seb © Channel 4 Elaine and Seb are the latest additions to the Gogglebox cast. The mother-and-son duo from Forest of Dean very quickly won over viewers after making their debut last year. While it's not known what Elaine does for work, it would seem Seb is a university graduate as the pair discussed his graduation in an episode from last year.

Sue and Steve © @sueandstevegogglebox/Instagram Another couple we love watching on the show are Sue and Steve, who joined the show in 2019 and film from their south London home. While Sue is semi-retired, Steve is a black cab driver.

Ronnie and Annie © Channel 4 Husband and wife Ronnie and Annie prove their couple goals every week with their consistent hand-holding whilst watching telly. The couple, based in south-east London, have become a favourite amongst viewers since making their debut in 2021. Like some of the other Gogglebox families, Ronnie and Annie haven't spoken about their working lives, so it's not known what they do for a job.

Gogglebox airs on Fridays on Channel 4 at 9pm.