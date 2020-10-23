Gogglebox star Amy Tapper 'so proud' after maintaining three-stone weight loss The TV star shared her meal plan with her fans

Amy Tapper is working hard to maintain her new figure, after losing three stone over the course of a year. The Gogglebox star shared a promotional post for the food brand that is providing her strict meal plans, admitting she's "so proud" of herself for keeping to her weight.

Alongside a before and after picture, Amy wrote: "#throwbackthursday to the progress I made when following Muscle Food's @mfgoalgettersuk plan! (which used to be called Do The Unthinkable!)

"I'm so proud that I've been able to keep the 3 stone I lost off and still feel healthier and fitter than I did this time last year!!!! Now Muscle Food have literally helped so so many people get incredible results not just me!!"

In her caption, Amy described the meal plans as "super convenient" and "tailored to your goal" before listing some of the high-protein meals she would be eating, including pizza, curries and pasta. "It's honestly so, so good! And is just an easy way to control your calories and eat healthier!" she wrote.

Amy showed off her before and after transformation

The Gogglebox star also shared a video, showing off her food delivery that had just arrived. "With what feels like another lockdown coming in, I wanted to get on top of eating healthy again and working out, so I just got this plan delivered.

"As part of my weekly plan, I've received all of this, it includes breakfast, lunch and dinner and three snacks a day for a whole week. You've got pizzas, curries and pasta… I mean, come on guys, what other plan out there lets you have pizza."

Fans were quick to compliment Amy on her transformation, with many calling it "unbelievable" and saying she should be "so proud" of herself. Others, however, also noted, "You look beautiful in both pics but well done babe," and that as long as she is "happy", that was the main thing. "U look amazing up or down do what's good for you," another chimed in.

