7 Netflix shows everyone is obsessed with right now Have you made a start on these shows yet?

November is here, and with an imminent nationwide lockdown, there has never been a better time to settle down with some great Netflix binge-worthy shows.

READ: 49 best movies to watch on Netflix this week

There have been some brilliant new additions to the service over the past few weeks, and we have put together the trending shows that everyone is talking about right now...

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb

The documentary follows the decoding of the tomb of an Old Kingdom priest Wahtye, which was unopened for 4,400 years, and the excavation of five shafts to uncover an astonishing ancient mystery.

Have you watched the documentary yet?

The synopsis reads: "Transporting the audience back through the millennia, the film provides a unique and unprecedented window into the lives - and deaths - of one man and his family. The condition of the tomb is remarkable – but the real excitement lies in what is to come."

Barbarians

The six-part historical show is a dramatisation of the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest, and needless to say that viewers are already obsessed!

The official synopsis reads: "In the year 9 AD, several Germanic tribes unite to challenge the almost invincible Roman legions in a legendary battle: the battle in the Teutoburg Forest will change the history of Europe. At the centre of this bloody clash are three childhood friends who are linked by a tragic fate." Speaking about the series, one viewer wrote: "I need a season two of #Barbarians because that was sehr, sehr gut! Brilliant even. Netflix been bringing some real nice stuff finally. I'd been waiting."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Barbarians is the show everyone is talking about right now

Star Trek Discovery

Season three of the series is being released in weekly instalments, so there has never been a better time to binge the sci-fi series. It is a perfect place for newcomers to the beloved universe to begin as the story follows Michael Burnham, a Starfleet officer on the USS Discovery, who is disgraced after a failed mutiny. Of course, that's only season one - and there are plenty of plot twists along the way. Give it a try!

Follow Michael and the crew of the USS Discovery

Grand Army

This high school series is on the top of plenty of lists right now, and it's easy to see why! The official synopsis reads: "Grand Army tunnels into a generation that’s raging and rising. Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on our chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, wild out, break free and seize the future." Sounds intriguing, right?

MORE: Will there be a second season of Netflix's The Queen's Gambit?

MORE: The Crown drops epic new trailer of season 4 with first look at Margaret Thatcher

MORE: The Stranger's Richard Armitage to star in new Netflix murder mystery - get the details

The show has been a huge hit

The Queen's Gambit

This chess drama has certainly been a popular one - and for good reason. The show follows Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth, an orphaned chess prodigy who is determined to become the best player in the world, despite a growing dependence on the drugs she was medicated with as a child. The series is full of style, drama and tension - and we expect you'll be dusting off your chessboard after watching!

Have you tried the chess drama yet?

The Royal House of Windsor

It appears that people are prepping for The Crown season four's 15 November premiere by finding out more about the royal family with this fascinating documentary.

The show explores the history of the Windsor dynasty, and combines research into the Windsor Castle's royal archives to explore how the royal family has survived over the last century, from changing their German roots to Edward VIII's abdication.

Ahead of The Crown, try this documentary

The Bureau of Magical Things

In this Australian family show, humans and magical creatures co-exist, before the world of magic begins to suffer as technology advances. As a threat begins to threaten the world - magic and human alike - Kyra is determined to unite elves, fairies and human in order to save the world.

Fancy a family-friendly fantasy series?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.