Great British Bake Off finalist Luis Troyano has sadly passed away at the age of 48 after battling oesophageal cancer. The talented baker, who was a runner up in the 2014 series, died last week, with his heartbroken wife Louise paying a touching tribute to her late husband.

Writing on a JustGiving page to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, she shared: "Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure x.

Luis Troyano with his wife, Louise

"This page has been set up for Macmillan Cancer Support but in truth, Luis gave a big thank you to everyone involved in his care."

She added: "In Luis' own words... A special thank you to Macmillan Cancer Support, East Cheshire Hospice and the NHS including Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Stockport NHS Foundation Trust for trying to save my life and their tireless work to try and eliminate cancer.

Luis appeared in the 2014 series of GBBO

"But more importantly a massive thank you to all the amazing professionals who really did try their absolute best for me, showed me absolute compassion and gave me more time than what was seemingly possible. I thank you sincerely."

Tributes have been flooding in for Luis, with Nadiya Hussain writing: "RIP." Ruby Tandoh, meanwhile, shared a broken heart emoji, writing: "Terrible news."

The talented baker made it through to the final

Luis made it to the final of GBBO in 2014, but lost out to Nancy Birtwhistle. He went on to appear on BBC Good Food and BBC Breakfast, and in 2015 released a book called Bake It Great.

A statement released by his management team, AK Artist Management, confirmed: "Sadly, my lovely client lost his brave fight against Oesophageal cancer last week. A fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great and do so much more. Always in our thoughts."

