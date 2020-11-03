Fans think Paul Hollywood looks like Tom Cruise in 80s throwback photo! The TV baker took to Instagram with the old snapshot

It's 80s week on the Great British Bake Off, and in celebration Paul Hollywood has treated fans to a throwback photo of himself from that same decade! The TV star posted a retro snapshot on Instagram on Tuesday – and fans were quick to react.

While Paul is now well-known for his silver hair and beard, the image sees him clean-shaven and with a darker crop. But his famous blue eyes are instantly recognisable.

"Just what I needed on a Tuesday morning!" one follower told Paul, while a second remarked: "Definitely got better with age." A third commented: "Giving Tom Cruise a run for his money here", and a fourth wrote: "You haven't changed much at all, just become more sophisticated."

It is not the first time Paul has shared a throwback 80s snapshot with his fans. In a photo posted on Instagram in July, the 54-year-old looked unrecognisable with dark long hair that fell to his shoulders. "Holding my cat… art school days circa 1982/3…!!X," he wrote.

Paul shared an 80s throwback photo ahead of GBBO this week

Some of Paul's fans noted the resemblance to his son, Josh. Paul shares his only child with ex-wife Alexandra.

The couple split in 2013 when he had a romance with his American Baking Competition co-star Marcela Valladolid – but they reconciled shortly afterward with Paul calling his affair "the biggest mistake" of my life. They split for the second time in November 2017.

Paul and Alexandra were married from 1998 until 2017

Alexandra recently shared a rare photo of Josh, taken as the pair walked the dog together.

She wrote: "There are some upsides to this lockdown - I look forward to my daily dog walk with Josh & Rufus. The walk is an adventure and a chance to wander without seeing a soul - our world has shrunk down to our house & garden now, so we have time to stretch our legs to chat and laugh at our daft Labrador half-heartedly chasing rabbits and to make lovely plans to look forward to when this awful time is over…"

