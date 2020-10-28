Noel Fielding makes rare comment about daughter Dali on Bake Off The GBBO presenter is usually tight-lipped about his family life

Noel Fielding mentioned his daughter Dali on Great British Bake Off - while asking Peter for some advice on how to teach her badminton!

Peter is a badminton coach as well as an amateur baker, and revealed plans to make a 'Dizzy the Shuttlecock' cake for his showstopper. Chatting about his career, Noel asked Peter: "You teach badminton, don't you? Do you think you could teach my daughter Dali? She's two. How young can you teach?"

Peter replied: "We had a wee boy who was three! We teach loads of different people from kids to adults... Fun feather trivia, shuttlecocks only use the left wing of a goose, must be something about how they fly."

The Bake Off host joked: "This is a fantasy land, what is happening with you today. You're making a shuttlecock called Dizzy, you're talking about the left and right wings of a goose, and that you coach toddlers to play badminton. I think I might be in love with you a little bit."

Noel asked Peter about lessons for his daughter

Noel and his partner Lliana welcomed Dali back in 2018. Chatting about his daughter for the first time on The Jonathan Ross Show at the time, Noel said: "I don't know how that happened, look at my pointy visage.

"She is very beautiful and she blows my mind about a hundred times a day. It's a new level of tiredness that I've never experienced. I've done a lot of all-nighters in my life. In a way, I've been in training for this moment all my life."

Noel also warmed fans' hearts on Tuesday's episode after helping out Laura when she grew emotional over her final bake. Reassuring her, he said: "It's not a mess! I don't know why you're so upset, I think that looks pretty neat... I honestly don't think that looks bad, you've got this."

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "That's why I like Noel. The moment someone struggles and gets emotional he drops the quirky surreal stuff and goes straight into supportive mode." Another added: "I think my life would improve immeasurably if Noel Fielding magically appeared every time I have an anxiety attack."

