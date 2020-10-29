Noel Fielding and partner Lliana Bird welcome second child The Great British Bake Off star shares two children with Lliana Bird

Congratulations are in order for Great British Bake Off star Noel Fielding and his partner Lliana Bird following the birth of their second child.

Radio presenter Lliana broke the news in an unusual way on Wednesday – using homemade Halloween decorations!

Taking to Instagram, the star posted a photo of four spiders made out of pipe cleaners and different coloured microphone covers which sat on a table in the family's North London home.

She captioned the picture: "The Bird Fielding family of [spider emoji] x x (finally figured out what to do with all my old mic covers!) #halloweencrafts."

When one of her followers asked: "Really dumb question but who is who?"

Lliana responded: "Noel is pink, Dali is orange, I’m grey and Iggy is red [heart emojis]."

It was the first public confirmation of the couple's second baby since they announced that Lliana was pregnant in the summer, and the DJ's fans were thrilled.

Their comments included: "Ahhh congrats on the birth of your newest little babbo!! hope all is going well at the birdy fielding gaff," "Aww Iggy… congrats! & love to your family," and: "So happy for you and the fam! CONGRATULATIONS on your little Iggy."

Lliana announced the happy news on Instagram

In response to the outpouring of good wishes, Lliana wrote: "Thank you she’s a sweet bean x."

Back in August, Lliana announced she was expecting baby number two and would be going on maternity leave, but the low-key mum didn't announce her due date.

Iggy is a second daughter for the 39-year-old and comedian Noel, who have been together since 2010.

Their oldest child Dali was born in 2018.

The protective parents have never shared pictures of the little girl on social media, so the sweet spiders might be as close as fans get to getting a peek at little Iggy for a while!

