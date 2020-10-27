Matt Lucas reveals one Great British Bake Off regret We have been loving the Little Britain star on the baking show!

Matt Lucas has opened up about his time on The Great British Bake Off so far in a new interview with Rob Brydon, and revealed that he thinks he "could have done better" with some of his jokes after watching himself back on the show.

Chatting about his early career on Shooting Stars on Rob's YouTube channel, Matt explained: "I had everything except the jokes because I was a bit weird and freaky and wild.

"I learned so much from David Walliams, because he understood the structure of a sketch and the structure of a joke...I think sometimes looking back on Shooting Stars, I could have gotten better laughs, I could have done better."

He added that he thought the same thing about Bake Off, saying: "But then, that's just me. I think that when I was watching the Bake Off which I've just started hosting and I was like, 'Oh I should have done a gag there, oh why did you do that?' So I think that's just a natural thing."

Rob replied: "You were terrific on Bake Off... you're a hit on it and it's not easy, walking into those shoes." Matt took over the role from Sandi Toksvig, who left in 2020 following the celebrity specials to work on her other projects.

Matt joined Noel Fielding as the new co-presenter

Speaking about his new gig at the time, Matt said: "I'm chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television. I can’t wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I’ve already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!"

Noel was equally delighted to welcome the actor and comedian to the tent, saying: "I love Matt. I love his warmth and his comedy and his big joyful smile. I think if we play our cards right we could become the next Chas and Morph."

