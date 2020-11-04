Birds of a Feather is coming back to TV - but without major character Are you excited for a special of the popular comedy?

Birds of a Feather is coming back! The beloved comedy, which was last on television back in 2017, will return for a one-off Christmas special - and we can't wait!

ITV's official synopsis reads: "It’s been three years since we last saw the Birds, after Tracey reluctantly sold the house they all shared to Dorien. At the end of a 2020 no-one could have predicted, we catch up with the inhabitants of our favourite Essex address… and find big changes in all their lives.

Pauline won't be starring in the one-off special

"Tracey and Dorien have been getting right on each others’ thruppennies, while Sharon has escaped to the other side of the world and is stuck on a Covid-cruise… Who can fill the Sharon-shaped hole in their lives this Christmas?"

While Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph will be returning to the show as Tracey and Dorien, Pauline Quirke will not be taking part in the special, with ITV saying that she is "stepping back from acting to focus on her 200 nationwide performing arts academies".

Lesley will be reprising her role

Speaking about the show's return, Lesley said: "I'm so excited to be putting Dorien's high heels back on for a Christmas special of Birds. It's been three years since viewers last saw us and Dorien's only gone and got herself a new man! We all need a laugh right now and I promise this special will deliver the festive goods!"

Linda added: "I'm so happy we have a new Birds adventure. Trace and Dor have been at loggerheads with each other for months, will it be a peaceful Christmas in Essex?! The script for this special is brilliant, I promise we'll have lots of laughs for fans of the show."

Show creators, Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran added: "We’re really excited to help bring Birds of a Feather back to ITV's screens to give the nation some seasonal cheer in these peculiar times."

