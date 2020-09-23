Linda Robson shares gorgeous photos as she resumes grandparent duties The Loose Women star is a doting grandma

Linda Robson shared the sweetest photos of her grandchildren on social media this week.

Taking to Instagram, the devoted grandmother revealed that she had been tasked with collecting the young girls from school on Tuesday following the start of term.

The Loose Women panellist and actress shared a snapshot which showed her and the two young girls sitting around a table in a cafe in Camden.

Lila, seven, sat next to her grandma and the pair both smiled at the camera.

Little Betsy, who is just three, sat opposite her grandma and seemed more interested in a tiny cactus on the table than in having her picture taken.

In the next picture in the carousel, the two girls bent down outside next to a tree, and little Betsy stuck out her tongue.

Linda then posted a short video of Betsy going down a very long slide and shrieking with excitement as she did so - how fun!

The 62-year-old captioned the photos and video: "Had the best day yesterday, picking up @lilaandbetsy from school love nanny duties [red heart emoji]."

Her followers related to her post, sharing that they too loved being grandparents.

Linda is a proud grandma to Betsy and Lila

One commented: "Best job in the world Linda, I’m with you there. Enjoy as they grow up so quickly xx."

Others agreed, chiming in: "Best duties in the world, I agree," and: "Being a nan is one of life’s blessings. We know as mothers how fast time flies and treasure those little ones."

Linda is a mum-of-three, sharing son Louis, who was born in 1992, and daughter Roberta, who was born in 1996, with her husband Mark Dunford.

Betsy and Lila's mum Lauren is the Birds of a Feather star's daughter from a previous relationship.

Lauren runs an Instagram account of her own dedicated to her daughters, on which Linda sometimes appears, most recently five weeks ago when she was snapped enjoying some Toy Story toys with her grandchildren.

During lockdown, the doting grandma wasn't able to see the two girls, but she's clearly making up for lost time now, as well as helping out her daughter during term time – win-win!

