The latest episode of Great British Bake Off proved controversial for many viewers. On Tuesday, fans watched the hopeful contestants take on the challenge of making an ice cream cake of their choosing, on what proved to be one of the hottest days of the year.

MORE: Great British Bake Off finalist Luis Troyano has died aged 48

Unsurprisingly, it didn't go to plan for all the bakers in the tent, with many struggling to get their ice cream to set and stop it melting in the heatwave.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Great British Bake Off's Lottie struggles in the heatwave

"Is it me, or does this happen every year? Hottest day in the tent, the day they make ice cream," one viewer tweeted, with another pleading: "Hello #GBBO can you PLEASE stop setting ice cream as a challenge on the hottest day of the year, it's beyond stressful and VERY UNFAIR!"

MORE: Fans think Paul Hollywood looks like Tom Cruise in 80s throwback photo!

A third added: "Pretty convinced Channel 4 must look at the long-range forecast to choose the hottest day for the most weather dependent challenge. So much stress." And a fourth remarked: "US election night and #gbbo decided to make their bakers prepare ice cream cakes on the hottest day in summer… 2020 anxiety level 100%."

It was a tough day in the Bake Off tent

Even host Matt Lucas poked fun at the difficult conditions, quipping in the show: "Ice cream cake in this heat? There should be laws against this!"

MORE: Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith's £10million Cotswolds house unveiled

Tuesday's episode followed an 80s theme, which saw the contestants tasked with making quiches, custard and jam finger doughnuts and an ice cream cake showstopper. The judges were left deciding whether to send Lottie Bedlow or fellow contestant Laura Adlington home, but ultimately decided Lottie had reached the end of her time in the tent.

Hermine was crowned Star Baker

"It's a massive relief but obviously I'm gutted to not be with everyone every day," emotional Lottie later admitted. "Honestly, it's been amazing."

Hermine, meanwhile, was crowned Star Baker of the week, after impressing Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with her quiches, technical challenge and her showstopper.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.