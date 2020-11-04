Happy news for Lisa Faulkner and John Torode The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary

Just days after their first wedding anniversary, Lisa Faulkner and John Torode have even more reason to celebrate. It has been announced that the couple's hit cooking show, John & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen is set to return to TV screens this winter.

Following the success of their summer series – filmed entirely during lockdown – the couple continued to work within COVID-19 guidelines to film a brand new season, which will air on ITV on Saturday 14 November at 11.40am.

Masterchef judge John, 55, and Lisa, 48, will be providing inspiration for hearty, healthy food and tasty festive treats, covering everything from the perfect bread to their own versions of family classics, including pulled pork rolls, vegetarian lasagne and a chilli and nacho bake.

The couple will also be getting into the festive spirit this series as they approach their second Christmas together as husband and wife, with three Christmas-themed episodes during December packed with all the trimmings, including the perfect Crab Cocktail, Lisa's Ultimate Nut Roast and a fantastic 'one tray wonder' - a Christmas Dinner Tray Bake.

John and Lisa are returning with a new series of Weekend Kitchen

John and Lisa only recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary; the couple were married on 24 October 2019 at Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire.

In celebration, mum-of-one Lisa shared a wedding snapshot on Instagram, along with a sweet dedication to her spouse. "Happy anniversary to my HUSBAND @johntorodecooks who makes my foot lift in true princess finding her Prince style when he kisses me!" she wrote. "I love you my John."

Lisa previously told HELLO! of her relationship with John: "I love being with him. We don't stop talking – chat, chat, chat. He's like my best mate."

Lisa is a proud mum to daughter Billie

Earlier this year, Lisa opened up further about her personal life, including her experiences as a step-mother. The former EastEnders star is a doting mum to her adopted daughter Billie, 14, and a stepmum to John's four children from previous relationships.

Appearing on Magic Radio, Lisa surprised viewers by making a rare comment about her relationship with John's kids. "It's challenging and you have to bend and stretch and compromise and breathe and cry and be angry and be sad and be happy and hold each other," she explained.

