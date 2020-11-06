Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood reveals why 'curse' will not be happening this year The dancer spoke at The Jonathan Ross show

Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood has opened up about the so-called "Strictly curse" and revealed that it will be "difficult" for it to happen this year because of the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, alongside fellow judge Motsi Mabuse, Craig was asked about the "Strictly curse", to which he said: "That's going to be very difficult this year isn't it... they're still not allowed to go to each other's houses. You're not sharing a house."

Comedian Rob Beckett, who was also a guest on the popular BBC show, hilariously added: "And the pubs are shut. It's so hard to have an affair these days... it's impossible, you can't do it."

Defending Strictly and denying the real existence of the curse, Craig continued: "There was never a curse in the first place, let's be honest. There was a blessing. I've been waiting for the curse to happen to me, but it had to happen on Tinder. I sit there on my judging desk hoping maybe someone would come up to me..."

During the show, the 55-year-old dancer also spoke about how the new COVID-19 restrictions have helped him, Motsi and Shirley Ballas because they don't interact with the celebrities anymore to avoid contact.

Motsi and Craig have revealed how the COVID-19 restrictions have benefited them this year

"It's fantastic. The judges are further apart. We don't get to communicate like we used to. I mean I have no clue what is actually coming out of your mouth [Motsi] – I never have – but you are a long way away. We're also very segregated. Only one person on a stairwell... we don't get to meet anyone. Normally I would meet and greet some of the celebs… I don't go near them. It's a good excuse really to maintain my character of authority. I quite like it actually, the seas part as I walk down the stairs, and it's nothing to do with my breath."

Of the contestants and their "bubbles", he continued: "They're treated as one family if you like, they come together in that way. The couples want to high five each other, they can't, they have to remain completely separate. Of course, with the new lockdown there is no audience, so it's quite difficult actually. It's just a new way of entertainment and looking at things."