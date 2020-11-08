Garden Rescue's David Rich reveals impact lockdown had on his wedding The Rich Brothers are a fan favourite on the show

Garden Rescue fans across the country have fallen in love with the Rich Brothers, and it's no wonder given their impressive level of expertise and success in their horticulture career.

But did you know that David Rich's wedding was supposed to take place Down Under in May?

Due to lockdown measures, it seems that David and his fiancée Tamara were forced to postpone the ceremony, with the gardener telling The Times in April: "I was supposed to be going to Australia in a month to get married. My fiancée is over there now."

David, who lives with Tamara in east London, spent the first lockdown with his brother Harry, 32, who lives in a cottage back in their hometown of Brecon in Wales with his wife Sue and their baby daughter Indigo.

Opening up about his centuries-old home in the same interview, Harry said: "It's a very old stone cottage, from 1670 in the oldest part, and it’s got a stone floor with mud underneath. It is set in a woodland and you have to walk over a stream to get to it. I fell in love with the way I get to my front door."

The siblings also revealed that they were happy to have been able to spend lockdown in the countryside, away from crowds of people.

"Here, we can step outside and go for a walk and not see anyone," explained David.

Not much is known about the Garden Rescue star's fiancée, however in one Instagram post, David can be seen sat on a chair drinking from a mug, while Tamara can be seen in the background reading a book.

David captioned the photo: "Tamara enjoys the warmth from a radiator, I enjoy mine from a mug :)."

