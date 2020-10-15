Garden Rescue's the Rich Brothers make rare comment on childhood The brothers have presented the BBC show since 2016

Harry and David Rich, also affectionately known as the Rich Brothers, have become one of lifestyle TV's favoured duos from their time on BBC's Garden Rescue. The two brothers, who present the show alongside fellow garden expert Charlie Dimmock, have been regulars on the show since 2016 but their love of horticulture goes way back.

In an interview with Evening Standard earlier this year, the siblings opened up about their rural upbringing in Brecon, Wales, and how it inspired their career in landscape gardening.

"We weren't necessarily doing horticultural things but we were just playing and running around, enjoying being outdoors really," explained David. "Mum and dad had a modest garden, nothing big, with nothing that special in it.

"But our dad loved the idea of creating a little mini estate - whether that was building a garage or getting rid of some old stone walls."

Harry added: "We definitely grew up understanding the landscape and really enjoying being outside. I think it was that love of being outside, along with nature that really inspired us to go out on our own into the landscape business. All of the pieces came together nicely."

Prior to their time on the BBC show, the boys enjoyed success in other aspects of the gardening industry. The pair worked on many campaigns and projects for lifestyle brands together and have won twice at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Harry and David were the youngest team to win gold at the annual event back in 2015.

Alongside their presenting duties, the two run their own project company Rich Landscapes whose clientele includes huge brands from Chanel, Jack Wills and luxury hotel Heckfield Place in Hampshire.

David and Harry have also released their own book, Love Your Plot, helping budding gardeners decide on what works best for their outdoor space.

