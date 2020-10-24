Garden Rescue announces huge update on new series – get the details The BBC programme announced the news on Twitter

Garden Rescue fans will be pleased to know the BBC programme has made a huge announcement on the latest series. Taking to social media, the gardening show, fronted by Charlie Dimmock, the Rich Brothers and Arit Anderson, wrote that they are current in the process of looking for applicants for the next series – meaning more episodes are certainly on the horizon!

The official account for BBC Casting tweeted: "At last! Great news! Charlie, Harry, David and Arit are on the lookout for new gardens to rescue for the next series of @GardenRescueBBC on @BBCOne.

The Garden Rescue team are looking for new applicants!

"Do you dream of having your wreck of a garden transformed into a wonderful green space?" before linking out to the online application form.

Plenty of followers of the horticulture programme replied underneath expressing their delight at the announcement. One person wrote: "Awesome news, guys! Love the show and will get my application in."

A second person tweeted: "Most amazing programme on TV, I watch it 3 times a day. The team are fantastic and results are mind blowing. I'd give an arm and a leg to have a beautiful garden again. This programme deserves awards and so do the team such dedication all round. Love it." Meanwhile, a third said: "Great news. The best programme on the BBC."

The popular garden show was haltered earlier this year due to coronavirus

The upcoming series will be a welcome change for viewers who have been patiently waiting for more episodes after filming was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before series five (filmed last year) was aired in May, the Twitter account for the gardening programme confirmed they had to make changes as a result of the government restrictions, but explained that they'd be back on track as soon as viable.

They tweeted at the time: "Like many TV productions Garden Rescue is currently on hold. We are hoping to resume production later in the year."

