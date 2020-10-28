Garden Rescue stars The Rich Brothers post sweet throwback photo from childhood

The Rich Brothers have become TV favourites thanks to their stint on BBC's Garden Rescue. The brothers, Harry and David, go head to head with fellow garden expert and co-star Charlie Dimmock to create the perfect outdoor space for their hopeful contributors.

Given the brothers' level of expertise and success in their horticulture career, it's perhaps unsurprising that their love for nature and the outdoors started from an early age – and this was shown in an incredible throwback photo the boys shared with their social media followers.

Posting the old photograph on their Instagram back in 2018, the two brothers can be seen working hard on a farm with an adorable dog in the background.

They captioned the post: "The Rich brothers originals #farmhand #outdoors." Harry and David's followers were quick to compliment the post in the comments section, with one person writing: "Love this flashback!" A second person wrote: "How life is meant to be, looks like fun!"

A third person simply wrote: "Awww love this!" while a fourth was particularly taken by the dog, asking: "You had a staffie?" complete with a heart-eyes emoji.

The brothers grew up in Brecon, Wales and Harry continues to live close to home with his wife and their baby daughter Indigo. Meanwhile, David, who usually resides in London with his fiancé Tamara, joined his brother in their hometown during lockdown earlier this year.

Harry and David note their rural upbringing for their eventual career in horticulture. The pair work on many projects together and have won twice at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and were the youngest team to win gold at the annual event back in 2015.

Alongside their presenting duties, the two run their own project company Rich Landscapes whose clientele includes huge brands from Chanel, Jack Wills and luxury hotel Heckfield Place in Hampshire.

