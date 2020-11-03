I'm a Celebrity to announce full line-up in TV special – and it's happening soon The new series of the ITV show will be held in Wales

I'm a Celebrity is set to return to our TV screens in a matter of weeks – and in keeping with its new format, ITV bosses have decided to change-up how they will reveal this year's celebrity contestants.

Typically, the new campmates are revealed on social media and through the press, but this year, the full line-up will be unveiled following a TV special.

According to the ITV will announce which stars are taking part in this year's series at the end of I'm A Celebrity...A Jungle Story on Sunday 8 November.

WATCH: Welcome to I'm a Celebrity's new home - Gwrych Castle

The programme is celebrating the 20th series of the jungle show and will see Ant and Dec doing Bush Tucker Trials for the first time!

Sharing a snap of themselves looking miserable while covered in gunge on Twitter, they wrote: "Well, we did it. We finally got talked into doing a #BushertuckerTrial. Don’t ask how but rest assured it was as hideous as we thought!"

Ant and Dec finally took part in their own Bush Tucker trial!

On Monday, it was revealed that the new series will launch on 15 November, and we can't wait to see which celebrities will be taking part in the unusual year.

Sir Mo Farah is among those rumoured to be joining the brand new series. The Olympic hero is reportedly heading into isolation this week so that he can join the ITV show, which is taking place at Gwrych Castle, North Wales.

Star athlete Mo Farah is reportedly taking part in the show

It was reported that the four-time gold medallist has been a fan of the show for over ten years and has been waiting for the right time to join the celebrity line-up. The sportsman reportedly become a fan after watching fellow athlete Linford Christie take part in 2010.

Plenty of other celebrities have been rumoured to be heading to Wales for the new series. Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, Love Island star Maura Higgins and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'s 'Coughing Major' Charles Ingram are all rumoured to be taking part, alongside former Corrie actress Lucy Fallon.

