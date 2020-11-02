I'm a Celebrity's airdate has finally been revealed The new series of the ITV show will be held in Wales

I'm a Celebrity is set to be back on our screens very soon - and we can't wait to see Ant and Dec welcome the campmates to the haunted castle in Wales!

The Sun has revealed that the new series will launch on 15 November, and we can't wait to see which celebrities will be taking part in the unusual year! We hope that they have some thermal underwear and hot water bottles at the ready!

WATCH: Welcome to I'm a Celebrity's new home - Gwrych Castle

Sir Mo Farah is among those rumoured to be joining the brand new series. The Olympic hero is reportedly heading into isolation this week so that he can join the ITV show, starting next month, which is taking place at Gwrych Castle, North Wales.

Star athlete Mo Farah is reportedly taking part in the show

It was reported that the four-time gold medallist has been a fan of the show for over ten years and has been waiting for the right time to join the celebrity line-up. The sportsman reportedly become a fan after watching fellow athlete Linford Christie take part in 2010.

Plenty of other celebrities have been rumoured to be heading to Wales for the new series, which starts of November 15. Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, Love Island star Maura Higgins and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'s Coughing Major Charles Ingram are all rumoured to be taking part alongside former Corrie actress Lucy Fallon.

Ant and Dec took part in their own Bush Tucker trial!

Ahead of the show, Ant and Dec will be celebrating the whole series so far with A Jungle Story on Sunday night. The pair recently revealed that they took part in a Bush Tucker trial of their very own for the first time ever in honour of the celebratory show, and shared a snap of themselves looking miserable while covered in gunge on Twitter.

They wrote: "Well, we did it. We finally got talked into doing a #BushertuckerTrial. Don’t ask how but rest assured it was as hideous as we thought!"

