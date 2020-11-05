It's just ten days until the new series of I'm A Celebrity gets underway, but tweaks are still being made to the show in light of its new UK location. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, ITV confirmed in August that this season would not be held in Australia as usual, but rather a secret rural UK location – later revealed to be Gwrych Castle in Conwy, Wales.

MORE: Who is in I'm A Celebrity star Declan Donnelly's family? All you need to know

Now it has been reported that the series will be two days shorter than usual, in light of the cold conditions facing the celebs. According to the Sun, the show will now end on a Friday night, rather than its traditional Sunday, lasting 20 days instead of 22.

Loading the player...

WATCH: I'm A Celebrity - the highest salaries REVEALED

The 2020 campfire fun will kick off on Sunday 15 November at 9pm, with a 90-minute launch show. It will then continue to air nightly on ITV.

MORE: Ant McPartlin's home has a very sentimental feature

For viewers who just can't wait for the series to begin, a one-off special is being aired this Sunday, looking back at highlights from the previous 19 series. I'm A Celebrity: A Jungle Story will also see the tables turned on hosts Ant and Dec as they take on their first ever Bushtucker Trial.

Gwrych Castle in Conwy, Wales

A number of famous faces have already been linked to the 2020 series, from Olympic hero Sir Mo Farah, to Vernon Kay, Shane Richie, Love Island star Maura Higgins and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire's 'Coughing Major' Charles Ingram.

MORE: Sir Mo Farah’s family home revealed: See inside

Other names in the frame include Tamzin Outhwaite, Joe Sugg, Vinnie Jones, The One Show's Matt Baker and The Chase's Jenny Ryan.

READ: Kate Garraway's stunning family home revealed: An inside tour

It's thought that the full line-up of 2020 celebs will be announced by Ant and Dec at the end of I'm A Celebrity: A Jungle Story this weekend.

Ant and Dec are returning to host the 2020 series

Speaking about the new series, comedian Joel Dommett, who finished runner-up on the 2016 series, previously said: "I think it'll be really tough. They are guinea pigs. They'll have no idea what to expect and because it's different, producing are going to throw everything at them.

MORE: Emily Atack's gorgeous new home REVEALED: see inside

"It's going to be cold, they're going to be hungry and the Welsh countryside can be unforgiving. I assume there will be heights, caves and zip-lines involved, too."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.